Police dismisses reports of attack on Ebonyi community | Ripples Nigeria

News
Police dismisses reports of attack on Ebonyi community
The Ebonyi State police command on Monday dismissed reports of an attack on a community in the state by gunmen.
Reports on social had said gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked the community in the early hours of Sunday.
The command’s spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, who reacted to the reports, urged members of the public to disregard the claims.
The statement read: “The attention of the Ebonyi State Police Command has been drawn to the pictures/news items in circulation on some social media platforms misinforming the reading public that a village in Ebonyi local government area of the state was under herdsmen’s attack.
“To set the records straight, the information reaching the command has it that the attack happened at Nwori Ndobasi and Odoke villages in Ado local government area of Benue in the early hours of May 30.
“As it were, today is their market day so traders from Ebonyi LGA crossed over to buy and sell as had been the practice over the years and were caught in the crossfire during the attack.
“There was no attack on any village in Ebonyi LGA as widely reported on some social media platforms and other conventional media outlets.
“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, CP Aliyu Garba, has implored the good people of Ebonyi and the general public to disregard the report of an attack on a village in Ebonyi.
“You go about your lawful businesses as the command has placed adequate security measures to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people.”
