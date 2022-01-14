Police dismisses reports on abduction of operatives in Borno

The Borno State Police Command on Friday described as fake news the reports on the abduction of mobile police instructors at a training school by Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

There were reports that the insurgents kidnapped several mobile police officers at the Police Mobile Training College in Limankara, Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abdul Umar, who made the clarification at a press conference in Maiduguri, insisted that the police operatives repelled the attack.

He said: “The attention of the Borno State Police Command has been drawn to news making the round on social media, alleging that an undisclosed number of PMF personnel were abducted at the Police Mobile Training College, Gwoza.

“The Command wishes to categorically debunk the news, consider it as fake news, and also to inform the general public that the insurgents, who attacked the PMF training college on the 13th January 2022 at about 2022hrs were successfully repelled by our gallant officers and men.

“On this note, I am using this medium to call the attention of the general public to disregard any misleading information that may likely cause panic and disturb the peace of innocent citizens who are roaming endlessly in search of a greener pasture, and to assure them of our commitment, focus, and determination toward bringing an end to the insurgency and other crimes and criminality in Borno State.”

