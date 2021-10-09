Police dismisses reports on arrest of seven soldiers in Zamfara

The Zamfara State police command has dismissed claims on the arrest of seven soldiers in the state.

Reports emerged on social media during the week that at least seven soldiers were arrested by the police for alleged involvement in banditry.

The command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, who made the clarification in a statement on Saturday in Gusau, described the claims as fake news.

He said: “The attention of Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to a fake news trending on social media platforms with regards to the arrest of seven serving soldiers of the Nigerian Army by the command for being deeply involved in banditry activities in Zamfara State.

“The command wishes to debunk the story and further make it categorically clear that records at the moment indicate no arrest of any member of the military as being speculated in Social media.

“The command, therefore, enjoins members of the public to discountenance the fake news and further warns against spreading fake and unsubstantiated information as any person or group found will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Members of the press and other social media users are urged to seek clarifications from appropriate authorities on any information that comes their way before going on air.”

