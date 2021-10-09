Metro
Police dismisses reports on arrest of seven soldiers in Zamfara
The Zamfara State police command has dismissed claims on the arrest of seven soldiers in the state.
Reports emerged on social media during the week that at least seven soldiers were arrested by the police for alleged involvement in banditry.
The command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, who made the clarification in a statement on Saturday in Gusau, described the claims as fake news.
He said: “The attention of Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to a fake news trending on social media platforms with regards to the arrest of seven serving soldiers of the Nigerian Army by the command for being deeply involved in banditry activities in Zamfara State.
READ ALSO: Police rescues Zamfara speaker’s family members, 11 others
“The command wishes to debunk the story and further make it categorically clear that records at the moment indicate no arrest of any member of the military as being speculated in Social media.
“The command, therefore, enjoins members of the public to discountenance the fake news and further warns against spreading fake and unsubstantiated information as any person or group found will be made to face the full wrath of the law.
“Members of the press and other social media users are urged to seek clarifications from appropriate authorities on any information that comes their way before going on air.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...