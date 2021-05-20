Police dismisses reports on Lagos kidnappings | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State police command on Thursday dismissed reports on alleged kidnappings in Lekki and other parts of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, described the reports as false.

He said the command has not recorded any case of kidnap in the state recently.

Odumosu was reacting to reports on social media that kidnappers had taken over the Admiralty Way in Lekki, Ozumba Mbadiwe Way, Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge and other areas along the Lagos Island axis.

The commissioner said: “The only isolated incident recorded by the command on May 18 which went viral was a case of traffic robbery (one chance) reported by one Adegoke Joel on behalf of one Adenike Kosoko, who boarded a private car at Admiralty Way, opposite Zenith Bank, Lekki on May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately, the two male occupants of the car turned to be ‘one chance operators’ that drove her around Lekki and Ikate, Lagos before she was dropped.

“In the course of the investigation, it was revealed that she was dropped by the culprits same day before 12:00 a.m. at Ikate area of the state.

“The hoodlums only used her ATM card to withdraw the sum of N110,000 from her bank account.

“The command, therefore, wishes to state categorically that it was a pure case of ‘one chance’ which the command has been tackling in the state and more efforts are being channelled toward eradicating the menace and other social vices in the state.”

Odumosu said the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation.

He promised to fish out the culprits in no time.

