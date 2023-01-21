Police dismisses reports on murder of APC members in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State police command Saturday evening confirmed the killing of two people at Mkpuma Akataka community of Izzi local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, however, dismissed claims that the victims were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Reports emerged earlier on Saturday that gunmen on a motorcycle stormed the venue of an APC meeting in the area and opened fire on people at the gathering.

Eyewitnesses claimed that two others who sustained injuries in the attack are receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki.

But the spokesman insisted that the scene of the attack was not a venue of an APC meeting but a different gathering for people in the area.

