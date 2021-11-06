News
Police dismisses reports on personnel protest in Anambra
The Anambra State police command Saturday evening dismissed reports that personnel on election duty protested the non-payment of their allowances during the exercise.
Reports emerged on social media that some police operatives chanted solidarity songs and demanded their allowance for election coverage during the election held across the state on Saturday.
However, in a chat with journalists in Awka, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, dismissed the reports as unfounded.
He said every police operative mobilised for election duty had reported at their various posts.
Adeoye said the allowances of the operatives were paid through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) platform and electronically through the banks.
READ ALSO: No DIG, AIG has resigned from Anambra election assignment —Police
He said some senior officers had not received their allowances but assured that every personnel on duty would get their pay as the delay was from the banks.
The DCP said: “The alleged video of police officers protesting over non-payment of their allowances is not true contrary to information presented in the clip.
“The morale in the force is high, all personnel deployed for this assignment have reported at their duty posts.
“The police remained focused and committed to protecting the sanity of the electoral process in Anambra State.”
