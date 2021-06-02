 Police dismisses reports on planned attack in Lagos markets | Ripples Nigeria
Police dismisses reports on planned attack in Lagos markets

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday, dismissed reports on planned attack in markets in the state.

Odumosu, who met with leaders of various markets in the state at the command headquarters in Ikeja, urged traders in the state to disregard the reports.

The meeting was attended by the leaders of the Balogun Market in Lagos Island, Alaba International and Computer village, among others.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu slams reports of imminent IPOB attack in Lagos

He assured the traders of security of lives and properties in the various markets, saying measures had been put in place to neutralise any attack in the state.

In their address, market leaders urged the state government to deploy police personnel and other security agents to markets in the state.

They also implored the government to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at major markets in the state.

