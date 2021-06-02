Police dismisses reports on planned attack in Lagos markets | Ripples Nigeria

News
Police dismisses reports on planned attack in Lagos markets
The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday, dismissed reports on planned attack in markets in the state.
Odumosu, who met with leaders of various markets in the state at the command headquarters in Ikeja, urged traders in the state to disregard the reports.
The meeting was attended by the leaders of the Balogun Market in Lagos Island, Alaba International and Computer village, among others.
READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu slams reports of imminent IPOB attack in Lagos
He assured the traders of security of lives and properties in the various markets, saying measures had been put in place to neutralise any attack in the state.
In their address, market leaders urged the state government to deploy police personnel and other security agents to markets in the state.
They also implored the government to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at major markets in the state.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...