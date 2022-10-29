Police dismisses reports on planned attacks in Abuja

The Police on Saturday dismissed reports on the planting of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by terrorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force described the reports as fake and urged Nigerians to disregard such.

The United States, British, and three other foreign countries had earlier in the week warned their nationals living in Nigeria of planned terror attacks in the FCT.

The statement read: “It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the FCT.

READ ALSO: Canada, Ireland, Australia warn nationals of terror attacks in Nigeria

“It is unfortunate that the report is even coming from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity.

“I don’t think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large.”

“The FCT is safe and there is no imminent threat, neither is the FCT being saturated with bombs as speculated in the news.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now