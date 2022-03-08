Police dismisses reports on removal of BRT passenger, Bamise’s sensitive parts

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, on Tuesday dismissed reports on the mutilation of sensitive body parts of the late fashion designer, Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, by her killers.

Bamishe, who was declared missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle on February 26, was found dead at the weekend.

The deceased’s elder sister, Titilayo Ayanwole, told journalists on Monday that the young woman’s vital body parts were removed by her attackers.

The CP, who addressed the media at the headquarters of the state police command, said he was at the mortuary alongside some members of late Bamise’s family and there was no evidence to show that any part of her body was mutilated.

He said an autopsy would be conducted on the deceased soon.

Watch a video of him speaking below:

