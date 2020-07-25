Police dismisses two officers for extorting N2m from suspect in Kwara

The Kwara State police command on Saturday confirmed the dismissal of two of its officers, Sgt Sola Akano and Cpl. Babatunde Glorious for allegedly extorting N2million from a suspect detained in police cell.

The command Public Relations Officer, Kayode Okasanmi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the dismissed officers also seized two expensive phones from the suspect and converted them to personal use.

According to him, the duo illegally arrested the suspect, detained him and later led him to a Zenith Bank branch in Ilorin to withdraw N1,190,000.00 and collected another N200,000.00 as bail before the suspect was released.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who approved the officers’ dismissal from the force described them as bad eggs that the police cannot continue to harbour.

The statement reads: “The duo of ex- Sgt Sola Akano and ex-Cpl Babatunde Glorious were alleged to have illegally arrested a suspect, booked the suspect already in their custody out on enquiry but took him to his bank at Zenith Bank, Unity Road, Ilorin, where he was made to empty his bank account by withdrawing the sum of N1, 190,000 which the dismissed officers collected from him.

“Not done, they again demanded for and insisted on the sum of N200,000 bail which they also collected from members of the suspect’s family before releasing him.

“Not done, the duo seized the two phones of the suspect and as at the time of their arrests, the two phones have already been converted to their personal use.

“It was after the suspect regained his freedom that the matter was brought before the commissioner of police who ordered the investigation of the two ex- NCOs.

“This was assigned to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, then in charge of IGP Xsquad, Ilorin, ACP Jephta Nengi, a very upright and thorough officer.

“The ACP and his team did a thorough job as expected and all the facts stated above were established against the dismissed officers.”

