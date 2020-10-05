Police dismisses video of alleged killing by SARS in Delta

The Delta State Police Command on Monday dismissed a video clip alleging that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) shot dead a man in Ughelli, Ughelli South local government area of the state.

The command spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement in Asaba, described the viral video as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

She said: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command, has been drawn to trending online videos and posts alleging that SARS operatives shot dead a young man in Ughelli.

“The allegations are not only false, malicious, and erroneous, but also misleading.

“The victim was neither shot nor killed by the policemen. The policemen involved are not SARS operatives as earlier reported.

“The allegations are the handiwork of criminally-minded people who do not see anything good in the police, but want Delta State to be in turmoil.”

