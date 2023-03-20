Police dismisses videos of riots in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has advised the people of the state to disregard videos of riots currently circulating on social media.

He made the call in a statement issued on Monday by the spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

He said the videos were being shared on social media by mischief makers to cause panic in the state.

Owohunwa said: “These videos are not only old but are being maliciously shared by scaremongers to incite and provoke people, cause panic, disharmony and unrest within Lagos State, while the Cybercrimes Unit of the Command has been mandated to fish out the people behind this deliberate misinformation for immediate prosecution.

“The good people and residents of Lagos State are urged to disregard all forms of messages, especially on social media depicting fictitious, fallacious, and divisive claims aimed at jeopardising the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

“Once again, the Command assures Lagosians that all human and operational resources at its disposal have been fully and optimally deployed, especially at vulnerable points, including major markets across the state to ensure a total forestalling of breakdown of law and order in the state.”

