Latest Politics

Police disperse #EndSARS protesters with tear gas, horsewhips in Abuja

October 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Policemen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday fired tear gas at #EndSARS campaigners in Abuja.

The protesters who gathered around the busy Keffi-Abuja Expressway were violently dispersed by the armed policemen.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had earlier warned the policemen against the use of force against the protesters.

READ ALSO: FCTA bans #EndSARS protests in Abuja over COVID-19 protocol violation

The police officers chased the protesters away with horsewhips as they ran for cover in different directions.

A journalist was also reportedly assaulted by the policemen.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */