Police disperse #EndSARS protesters with tear gas, horsewhips in Abuja

Policemen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday fired tear gas at #EndSARS campaigners in Abuja.

The protesters who gathered around the busy Keffi-Abuja Expressway were violently dispersed by the armed policemen.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had earlier warned the policemen against the use of force against the protesters.

The police officers chased the protesters away with horsewhips as they ran for cover in different directions.

A journalist was also reportedly assaulted by the policemen.

