Police disrupts Abuja #NorthIsBleeding protests, arrests four persons

The #NorthIsBleeding protest which erupted in response to recurring banditry and insecurity was on Wednesday disrupted by the Nigerian Police in Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the disruption led to the arrest of two protesters and two journalists with Roots TV.

The protesters had staged the massive protest at the Nigerian Labour House popular known as Ayuba Wabba House, Central Area.

They also charged labour leaders to join in the campaign in demanding an end to the killings going on in the northern region.

Nonetheless, the police disrupted the peaceful rally as protesters were about to terminate the protest under the Area 1 bridge.

Two protesters were allegedly beaten to a stupor in the process and whisked into a Hilux van.

Also, the crew from Roots TV including a cameraman, Tosin, and a reporter, Precious and the driver were arrested while covering the protest.

READ ALSO: Scores injured as DSS, Police disperse #NoMoreBlood protesters in Katsina

They were reportedly taken to the FCT Police Command.

Earlier on Tuesday, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar revealed the reason for the protests amongst the Northern youths.

He said via a Facebook post, “The #NorthIsBleeding because we’ve been complacent. We need to wake up from our slumber and collectively acknowledge that we face an existential threat. We must never be shy of speaking about our challenges and then engaging to solve the problems.

“To #SecureNorth, we need a leadership direction that will mobilise all hands on deck.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now