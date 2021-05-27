Police, DSS rescue 14 abducted victims in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police, DSS rescue 14 abducted victims in Abuja
The Police and Department of State Services (DSS) have rescued 14 persons from kidnappers in Byazhin, Kubwa Area of Bwari Area Council in Abuja.
The spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Mariam Yusuf, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the victims were rescued at the Bwari hills on Thursday.
She said a suspected kidnapper was arrested and taken into custody during the operation.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct man, son in Abuja
Yusuf said: “The operation has been going on for some weeks. We have been working hard, combing hills and forests and our efforts paid off on Thursday as we rescued 14 persons abducted by kidnappers in Byazhin, Bwari axis of the Federal Capital Territory.
“The operation was conducted in collaboration with the DSS and vigilantes in the area.”
