Police, Emir appeal for peace in Kwara after crisis due to Hijab controversy | Ripples Nigeria

The Police Command in Kwara has restored peace and order after violence erupted on Wednesday, in some of the Mission grant-aided schools over the use of Hijab by Muslim female students.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed this in a statement issued in Ilorin.

According to him, following the announcement by the state government to re-open the schools after they had been closed since Feb. 19, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, deployed personnel to ensure that peace reigns in the schools.

“The situation grew worse as angry Christian and Muslim faithful started throwing various objects such as stones, plastic chairs and empty can drinks at themselves.

“The security operatives deployed there called for reinforcement to calm the situation and the situation has been brought under control.

”Peace and order have been restored in the affected schools and everyone is now going about their normal activities,” the PPRO said.

He however noted that no arrest has been made regarding the incident and no case of injury has been reported at the command.

Also, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara Council of Chiefs, has urged Islam and Christian faithful to embrace peace.

Sulu-Gambari made the appeal in Ilorin on Wednesday in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr AbdulAzeez Arowona.

The first-class traditional ruler counseled followers of the two religions to continue to live in peace and harmony with

According to the statement, the royal father described the controversy over the use of the Hijab by female students of 10 government grant-aided schools as unwarranted.

“No group or individual should take laws into their hands. Ilorin is known for peaceful co-existence nationwide. Let us remain calm and resolute to the fact that the position of law is clear on the matter.

“There is no fight between Muslims and Christians. Let us avoid religious crises of any kind. Islam and Christianity preach peace and harmony. Let us also avoid division and enmity in our society,” the Emir urged.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the schools were closed on Feb. 19, over a dispute in the usage of Hijab in Mission schools.

The government set up a committee to resolve the misunderstanding and later announced that the schools would resume on March 8 with willing female students allowed to use Hijab.

The government, however, withdrew the reopening order earlier given over safety concerns as some Christians were not willing to accept the government decision. This led to the continuous closure of the schools.

The affected schools included C&S College, Sabo-Oke; St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Offa Road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Others are CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam road; St. Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo-Oke; St. John School Maraba; St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School, Maraba.

