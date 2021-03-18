Police, Emir appeal for peace in Kwara after crisis due to Hijab controversy | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Police, Emir appeal for peace in Kwara after crisis due to Hijab controversy
The Police Command in Kwara has restored peace and order after violence erupted on Wednesday, in some of the Mission grant-aided schools over the use of Hijab by Muslim female students.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed this in a statement issued in Ilorin.
According to him, following the announcement by the state government to re-open the schools after they had been closed since Feb. 19, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, deployed personnel to ensure that peace reigns in the schools.
“The situation grew worse as angry Christian and Muslim faithful started throwing various objects such as stones, plastic chairs and empty can drinks at themselves.
“The security operatives deployed there called for reinforcement to calm the situation and the situation has been brought under control.
”Peace and order have been restored in the affected schools and everyone is now going about their normal activities,” the PPRO said.
He however noted that no arrest has been made regarding the incident and no case of injury has been reported at the command.
Also, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara Council of Chiefs, has urged Islam and Christian faithful to embrace peace.
Sulu-Gambari made the appeal in Ilorin on Wednesday in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr AbdulAzeez Arowona.
The first-class traditional ruler counseled followers of the two religions to continue to live in peace and harmony with
According to the statement, the royal father described the controversy over the use of the Hijab by female students of 10 government grant-aided schools as unwarranted.
“No group or individual should take laws into their hands. Ilorin is known for peaceful co-existence nationwide. Let us remain calm and resolute to the fact that the position of law is clear on the matter.
“There is no fight between Muslims and Christians. Let us avoid religious crises of any kind. Islam and Christianity preach peace and harmony. Let us also avoid division and enmity in our society,” the Emir urged.
Read also: Hijab controversy ruins reopening of Kwara mission schools, as groups clash
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the schools were closed on Feb. 19, over a dispute in the usage of Hijab in Mission schools.
The government set up a committee to resolve the misunderstanding and later announced that the schools would resume on March 8 with willing female students allowed to use Hijab.
The government, however, withdrew the reopening order earlier given over safety concerns as some Christians were not willing to accept the government decision. This led to the continuous closure of the schools.
The affected schools included C&S College, Sabo-Oke; St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Offa Road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.
Others are CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam road; St. Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo-Oke; St. John School Maraba; St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School, Maraba.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Chelsea, Bayern cruise into Champions League quarter-finals
Premier League club, Chelsea cruised past La Liga side Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League...
Onuachu, Onyekuru replace Simon, Kalu in Super Eagles squad for Benin, Lesotho games
Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for two Super Eagles stars that will not be...
Enyimba lose away to Orlando Pirates in Confed Cup group clash
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba fell to a slim defeat against Orlando Pirates in a matchday two clash...
Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar’s invitation for Benin, Lesotho games
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has explained why Genk forward Paul Onuachu was snubbed in the 24-man list of players...
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Latest Tech News
Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Facebook to shut down Watch...
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...