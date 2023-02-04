Police explain how US family made ‘joint decision’ to kill themselves

A Pennsylvania family found shot dead in their backyard last week, were said to have made a joint decision to kill themselves.

The family composed of a daughter, Morgan Daub and her parents, James Daub and Deborah Daub, were found dead on the ground in the backyard of their home in York County, Pennsylvania, on the morning of January 25.

The discovery followed police response to a request for a welfare check from a neighbour.

Following exhaustive investigation, the West Manchester Township Police Department said that notes left inside the house indicated that the family recently made a “joint decision” to end their lives.

Police argued Deborah Daub shot and killed her husband and then was shot and killed by Morgan, who died by suicide, adding there were no signs of forced entry or struggle and no evidence that anyone else had been present.

Although an investigation into the deaths has been finalized, people close to the family expressed shock and heartbreak at the unfortunate incident.

A neighbour simply identified as Stabley, said: “The Christian, churchgoing family “was never shy about letting anybody know what their beliefs were” when it came to religion and politics. Morgan and Deborah “very, very huge” supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“They were just so hell-bent on Trump winning, like this could be in the end if he doesn’t”, she added.

