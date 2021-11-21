Police foil attempt to abduct PDP chieftain in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has foiled an attempt by suspected kidnappers to abduct the Nasarawa-South Zonal Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Umar Nasiru-Black.

The development was disclosed in a statement on Sunday made available to newsmen in Lafia by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Rahman Nansel.

According to the statement, the police received a distress call at about 8.30 pm on November 20 that six unidentified gunmen had invaded Nasiru-Black’s residence located at Bukan Kwato area of Lafia, and were attempting to kidnap him.

“Upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi, immediately mobilised police patrol teams to the scene.

“The abduction was foiled due to the prompt intervention of the team mobilised by the commissioner and members of the community,” the statement read.

Nansel said in the bid to escape, the hoodlums hit Nasiru-Black with a stick on his forehead and also shot one of the victim’s neighbours on the right leg before they narrowly escaped into a nearby bush.

The PPRO added that the PDP chieftain, along with his neighbour who was shot was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, and were in stable condition.

Meanwhile, he noted that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing kidnap suspects.

