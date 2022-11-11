Police foil bullion van robbery in Anambra

Gunmen suspected to be robbers on Thursday evening attacked a bullion van in Ufuma, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

However, the State Police Command

Spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the robbery was successfully repelled.

“Operatives attached to the bullion van gallantly repelled the attack. The incident happened at about 4 pm in Umunebo junction, Ufuma,” he said.

A source said that the bullion van was conveying cash to an undisclosed location when the gunmen who were trailing them to the agrarian community of Ufuma, opened fire on the truck and security men accompanying it.

“It happened at about 5 pm, and there was heavy shooting in the area.

“All the residents of the community fled, while security operatives attached to the bullion van battled the armed robbers. The police were able to stop them from succeeding,” the source said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has ordered an immediate manhunt on the attackers.

The operational vehicles belonging to the armed robbers have been recovered.

Other items recovered are; one empty magazine, defaced bulletproof vest, charms and some incriminating items.

