News
Police foils abduction of soldier, 15 others in Borno
A team of policemen patrolling Maiduguri-Damaturu road in Borno State on Monday foiled the abduction of a soldier and 15 travellers by Boko Haram insurgents.
The soldier, a Lance Corporal, is attached to 4 Battalion, Marte.
The spokesman for the state police command, Sani Kamilu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said it occurred when the insurgents ambushed motorists with about 20 gun trucks around Yanakiri and Kondori villages in the state.
He said: “They (victims) were intercepted and prevented from being abducted to the bush by suspected members of Boko Haram group.
READ ALSO: Police confirm killing of officers by Boko Haram fighters in Borno
“The crack team of the police in collaboration with the Police Rapid Response Squad on getting the information, pursued the suspected terrorists into the bush.
“After an exchange of fire, the victims were rescued due to the superior firepower and techniques by the police operatives.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...