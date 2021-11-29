Police foils abduction of soldier, 15 others in Borno

A team of policemen patrolling Maiduguri-Damaturu road in Borno State on Monday foiled the abduction of a soldier and 15 travellers by Boko Haram insurgents.

The soldier, a Lance Corporal, is attached to 4 Battalion, Marte.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sani Kamilu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said it occurred when the insurgents ambushed motorists with about 20 gun trucks around Yanakiri and Kondori villages in the state.

He said: “They (victims) were intercepted and prevented from being abducted to the bush by suspected members of Boko Haram group.

“The crack team of the police in collaboration with the Police Rapid Response Squad on getting the information, pursued the suspected terrorists into the bush.

“After an exchange of fire, the victims were rescued due to the superior firepower and techniques by the police operatives.”

