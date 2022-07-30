Metro
Police foils armed robbery attack in Niger
Police operatives in Niger on Saturday foiled an armed robbery in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the development in a statement in Minna on Saturday.
He said a five-man gang attacked a GSM store along Morocco road in Suleja local government area of the state, shot sporadically with a pistol and removed several mobile phones from the store.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct two in Niger community
Adetoro said: “On receipt of the information, police operatives attached to Suleja Area Command mobilised to the scene while the robbers hurriedly drove off in a Peugeot 406 with Reg. No. ABJ 467 GX.
“The suspects later abandoned the vehicle and fled into the forest near the military checkpoint by Zuma rock.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...