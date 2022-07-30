Police foils armed robbery attack in Niger

Police operatives in Niger on Saturday foiled an armed robbery in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the development in a statement in Minna on Saturday.

He said a five-man gang attacked a GSM store along Morocco road in Suleja local government area of the state, shot sporadically with a pistol and removed several mobile phones from the store.

Adetoro said: “On receipt of the information, police operatives attached to Suleja Area Command mobilised to the scene while the robbers hurriedly drove off in a Peugeot 406 with Reg. No. ABJ 467 GX.

“The suspects later abandoned the vehicle and fled into the forest near the military checkpoint by Zuma rock.”

