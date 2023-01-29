Metro
Police foils armed robbery attack, kills one in Abuja
Police operatives in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday foiled an armed robbery attack and killed one suspect in the operation.
The spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said the incident in the Kabusa area of the nation’s capital.
He added that one Baretta pistol, one round of 9mm live ammunition, two axes, one mobile phone, and a silver whistle were recovered from the suspects.
READ ALSO: Police bans sale of fireworks in Abuja
Adeh said: “On receipt of the report on the armed robbery incident in the ECWA 2 community of Kabusa Village, police operatives attached to the Kabusa police division swiftly mobilised to the scene in collaboration with the locals, and the hoodlums on sighting the police team engaged them in a gun duel.
“However, the superior gunfire of the police led to the death of one of the armed robbers while others fled the area with bullet wounds. Efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing cohorts.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...