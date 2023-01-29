Police foils armed robbery attack, kills one in Abuja

Police operatives in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday foiled an armed robbery attack and killed one suspect in the operation.

The spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said the incident in the Kabusa area of the nation’s capital.

He added that one Baretta pistol, one round of 9mm live ammunition, two axes, one mobile phone, and a silver whistle were recovered from the suspects.

Adeh said: “On receipt of the report on the armed robbery incident in the ECWA 2 community of Kabusa Village, police operatives attached to the Kabusa police division swiftly mobilised to the scene in collaboration with the locals, and the hoodlums on sighting the police team engaged them in a gun duel.

“However, the superior gunfire of the police led to the death of one of the armed robbers while others fled the area with bullet wounds. Efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing cohorts.”

