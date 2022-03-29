Police foils attack on Dangote refinery in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos on Monday morning foiled an attempted attack on Dangote Refinery in Lekki area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the hoodlums were repelled while attempting to cart away already-installed armoured cables in the refinery.

He added that one of the criminals was killed by the operatives.

Hundeyin said: “The hoodlums about 20, who gained access to the refinery through the lagoon side, were repelled.

“On sighting security operatives, they fled the scene.

“One of the hoodlums was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital.

“Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers.

“On the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, security at the refinery has been fortified.”

