News
Police foils attack on Dangote refinery in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos on Monday morning foiled an attempted attack on Dangote Refinery in Lekki area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.
He said the hoodlums were repelled while attempting to cart away already-installed armoured cables in the refinery.
He added that one of the criminals was killed by the operatives.
Hundeyin said: “The hoodlums about 20, who gained access to the refinery through the lagoon side, were repelled.
READ ALSO: Dangote refinery to cut petroleum importation by 36% —Petroleum Producers
“On sighting security operatives, they fled the scene.
“One of the hoodlums was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital.
“Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers.
“On the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, security at the refinery has been fortified.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...