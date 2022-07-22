Police foils attack on Enugu divisional headquarters

Police operatives in Enugu on Thursday foiled an attempted attack on Igbo-Eze North Police Division headquarters in Nsukka area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Enugu, said the hoodlums stormed the facility in two vehicles at about 6.00 p.m. on Thursday but were repelled by the operatives.

The statement read: “Police operatives of the Command foiled an attack on Igbo-Eze North Police Division by armed and hooded criminal elements.

“The criminal elements came in their numbers, operating in black-coloured Hilux van and Toyota Highlander vehicles.

“The hoodlums shot sporadically at the station, with the police operatives returning fire, forcing them, many of whom are suspected to have sustained gunshot wounds, to escape.”

