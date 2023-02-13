Police foils attack on station, kills one in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra on Monday foiled an attack by gunmen on Ogidi police station, the Idemili North local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka said one of the attackers was killed by the operatives.

He said the gunmen who came in two buses and three motorcycles, shot indiscriminately in an attempt to gain access to the police station in the early hours of Monday.

Ikenga said: “They were fiercely resisted by police officers on duty, and due to the superior gunfire of the operatives, the hoodlums fled the scene while one of the armed men was neutralised by the operatives.

“The police facility is intact and no casualty was recorded on the side of the police.”

He said the tactical teams had been deployed to reinforce security in the area.

About 50 police officers had been killed and several facilities destroyed by criminals in the South-East in the last two years.

Gunmen had on January 29 killed three police officers during an attack on a checkpoint along the Enugu/Abakaliki expressway.

