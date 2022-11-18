Police foils bandit attack, arrests one in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Thursday foiled a bandit attack and arrested one suspect in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said five motorcycles were also impounded by the operatives.

The spokesman added that the command got information on Thursday that bandits were sighted on motorcycles along the Galadimawa-Tumburku Road in Giwa local government area of the state.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Yekini Ayoku, ordered the deployment of men of ‘Operation Whirl Punch’ and those of the divisional team to clear the highway of the miscreants.

READ ALSO: Police kills two suspected bandits, rescues abducted person in Kaduna

“In the ensuing engagement, the bandits succumbed to the superior firepower of the police operatives and scampered in different directions with bullet wounds.

“This was not before one of the outlaws from Madugu Village was apprehended and five of their operational motorcycles recovered.

“The suspect, who has confessed his involvement in banditry and exhibits were immediately moved to the police station for a thorough investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now