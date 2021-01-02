Latest Metro

Police foils bandit attack, rescues abducted man in Zamfara

January 2, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Zamfara on Saturday foiled an attack by bandits and rescued a 30-year-old abducted man in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement in Gusau, said the victim, Samaila Langa, has been reunited with his family.

He said: “On January 2, 2021, at about 04.30 hours, the state police command received a distress call that armed bandits in their large numbers came to the outskirts of Shinkafi with intent to kidnap innocent members of the community.

READ ASLO: Bandits killed 21 not 120 in fresh attacks in Zamfara, police says

“A combined team of PMF/CTU attached to the Operation Puff Adder responded quickly and foiled the attack.

“One Samaila Langa, a 30-year-old, who was kidnapped by the bandits during the incident was successfully rescued by the combined efforts of the police and leaders of the repentant bandits.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */