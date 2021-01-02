Police foils bandit attack, rescues abducted man in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara on Saturday foiled an attack by bandits and rescued a 30-year-old abducted man in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement in Gusau, said the victim, Samaila Langa, has been reunited with his family.
He said: “On January 2, 2021, at about 04.30 hours, the state police command received a distress call that armed bandits in their large numbers came to the outskirts of Shinkafi with intent to kidnap innocent members of the community.
READ ASLO: Bandits killed 21 not 120 in fresh attacks in Zamfara, police says
“A combined team of PMF/CTU attached to the Operation Puff Adder responded quickly and foiled the attack.
“One Samaila Langa, a 30-year-old, who was kidnapped by the bandits during the incident was successfully rescued by the combined efforts of the police and leaders of the repentant bandits.”
- PTF releases details of 100 sanctioned travelers - January 2, 2021
- 4,527 COVID-19 cases currently receiving home-based care in Lagos – Health commissioner - January 2, 2021
- ‘Focus on governance, stop making excuses,’ PDP Senate caucus tells Buhari - January 2, 2021