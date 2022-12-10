Police foils bandits’ attack, arrests informants in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have foiled bandits’ attacks on two communities in the Zurmi and Shinkafi local government areas of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Gusau.

He added that operatives also arrested three suspected bandits’ informants in the state.

The suspected informants were Abubakar Idaho (75), Almustapha Dahiru (69), and Mohammed Jibrin.

The spokesman said: “The police tactical operatives while on confidence building patrol along Zurmi and Shinkafi LGAs received a distress call about terrorists’ plan to attack some villages of the two LGAs.

“The operatives mobilised to the locations and engaged the terrorists in a gun battle that lasted several hours.

“Luckily enough, the bandits were repelled by the superior firepower of the police operatives, forcing them to retreat back to the forest with possible gunshot wounds. Two AK47 rifles and 104 rounds of live ammunition belonging to the bandits were recovered at the scene.”

