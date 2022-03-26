Connect with us

Police foils bandits’ attack in Zamfara community, recovers AK-47 rifle

22 mins ago

Police operatives in Zamfara on Saturday foiled an attack by bandits in Kwaren Ganuwa Village, Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the development to journalists in Gusau, said the operatives attached to the 42 Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Gusau recovered one AK-47 rifle during the operation.

READ ALSO: Policeman stabs two people to death in Bauchi

He said: “The operatives on receiving the information, the operatives swung into action and mobilised to the scene where they engaged the hoodlums to an extensive gun duel.

“The operatives successfully repelled the attack with one of the bandits fatally injured while others escaped to the forest with gunshot wounds.

“One AK-47 rifle was recovered at the scene.”

