Police foils bandits’ attack in Zamfara community, recovers AK-47 rifle

Police operatives in Zamfara on Saturday foiled an attack by bandits in Kwaren Ganuwa Village, Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the development to journalists in Gusau, said the operatives attached to the 42 Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Gusau recovered one AK-47 rifle during the operation.

READ ALSO: Policeman stabs two people to death in Bauchi

He said: “The operatives on receiving the information, the operatives swung into action and mobilised to the scene where they engaged the hoodlums to an extensive gun duel.

“The operatives successfully repelled the attack with one of the bandits fatally injured while others escaped to the forest with gunshot wounds.

“One AK-47 rifle was recovered at the scene.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now