Police foils gunmen attack, kills one in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi on Wednesday killed one suspected criminal in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abakaliki, said a group of gunmen attacked some police operatives along the G-Hostel Road in Abakaliki at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He said: “Our men were attacked while on stop-and-search duty along Enugu expressway, G-hostel axis in Abakaliki at 3:30 p.m.

“When the hoodlums shot at our men, they responded and were able to gun down one person.



“Some of the gunmen who operated a Toyota Sienna Bus escaped with bullet wounds.

“The gunman who was shot was still alive, but later died at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital where he was taken for treatment.

“Our men recovered two guns, including one double barrel gun (locally-made) and one AK-47.

“We also recovered some charms from the gunmen.”

