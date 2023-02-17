Metro
Police foils gunmen attack on INEC officials in Anambra
The police command in Anambra on Thursday said it foiled an attempt by gunmen to attack some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.
This was according to the Command Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.
The police spokesman said the rescue was successful through the efforts of a joint security team in the state.
Ikenga noted the team prevented the armed men from hurting electoral officials on assignment at Ukpor high school, Nnewi South Local Goverment Area of the state.
He added that the training of INEC staff, alongside some corps members, university undergraduates and MDA officials for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, was disrupted by the armed men.
He, however, declared that no life was lost during the exercise, saying joint security patrols had been intensified in the area to restore normalcy.
