Police foils hoodlums’ attempt to kidnap election officials in Lagos

Police on Saturday foiled an attempt by suspected hoodlums to kidnap officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) during the local council election in Orile Agege area of the state.

Thugs numbering over 500 stormed polling booths in the Mulero area of Orile Agege in a bid to snatch ballot boxes and kidnap election officials during the election.

The thugs had earlier clashed with each other and forced election officials, voters, and party agents in the area to scamper for safety.

But the timely arrival of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and a contingent of armed police personnel restored normalcy in the area.

He ordered police operatives to cordon off adjourning streets and directed everyone who had no business at polling units to leave immediately.

One of the suspected thugs was later arrested by police.

Odumosu, who addressed journalists a few minutes later, said the fracas was caused by party’s supporters in the area.

READ ALSO: Police deploys resources, warns against violence in Lagos local council election

He said some people alleged that a group wanted to come and snatch ballot boxes, falsify election results and kidnap election officials.

The CP said: “When we reached here, the people said they want to protect their votes. But protecting their votes with such a mammoth crowd was creating another tension within the locality.

“That was why we asked all of them to go while only party agents should wait. We decided to stay with them to count the votes.”

Odumosu described the conduct of police operatives deployed to the area as professional.

He added: “Their conduct has been good. They have behaved professionally even in the state of provocation. Imagine what would have happened if the policemen that were here earlier had not behaved professionally, conducted themselves, and controlled their emotions.

“The policemen were outnumbered. Despite the fact that they were armed, they comported themselves. They only called for reinforcement that they have been overwhelmed and that is why we are here.

“When we got here we saw almost 2,000 people. We spoke to them in the spirit of democracy and they all left. That is why there has not been a problem.”

Join the conversation

Opinions