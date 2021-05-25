Police foils kidnap attempt in Delta | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Delta on Sunday foiled a kidnap attempt at Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of the state.

The Acting Spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Edafe Bright, told journalists on Tuesday that the suspected kidnappers engaged police operatives who were on patrol in the area in a gun duel.

He added that the suspects escaped with various gunshot wounds.

He said: “On May 23, suspected kidnappers came with a speedboat as usual with the intention of causing mayhem and kidnapping unsuspecting victims.

“Officers and men of Oghara Division in conjunction with local vigilantes, who had already put proactive measures in place, resisted them by way of engaging the criminals in a gun duel.

“The suspected kidnappers who could not withstand the firepower of the police, jumped into the river and escaped with possible bullet injuries.”

Bright said one pump action gun with live cartridges was recovered from the suspects while efforts were ongoing to bring them to book.

