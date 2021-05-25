Police foils kidnap attempt in Delta | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Police foils kidnap attempt in Delta
Police operatives in Delta on Sunday foiled a kidnap attempt at Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of the state.
The Acting Spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Edafe Bright, told journalists on Tuesday that the suspected kidnappers engaged police operatives who were on patrol in the area in a gun duel.
He added that the suspects escaped with various gunshot wounds.
He said: “On May 23, suspected kidnappers came with a speedboat as usual with the intention of causing mayhem and kidnapping unsuspecting victims.
READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly attack Delta police station, three officers feared dead
“Officers and men of Oghara Division in conjunction with local vigilantes, who had already put proactive measures in place, resisted them by way of engaging the criminals in a gun duel.
“The suspected kidnappers who could not withstand the firepower of the police, jumped into the river and escaped with possible bullet injuries.”
Bright said one pump action gun with live cartridges was recovered from the suspects while efforts were ongoing to bring them to book.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...