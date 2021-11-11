Police foils kidnap attempt on Kaduna-Abuja highway

Police operatives on Thursday foiled an attempt by bandits to kidnap travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State police command, Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mudashiru Abdullahi, who was on a duty tour along the highway intercepted “a large group of bandits around Alheri Camp.”

He said: “The Commissioner on sighting the bandits led his officers and men to chase the bandits into the forest with tactical firepower. As a result, they escaped into the forest with bullets wounds.”

The spokesman stressed that the precision exhibited by the operatives during the encounter with the bandits was exemplary and a morale booster for other operatives working to restore public confidence in the Force.

Jalige added: “The police commissioner, thereafter, charged officers manning various points along the highway to be ruthless on the bandits, to change the security profile of the road for the better.”

