Police foils kidnap attempt, rescues 8 victims in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Thursday foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued eight victims in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, said operatives attached to the Buruku Division rescued the victims at Udawa/Buruku villages on Kaduna -Birnin Gwari highway.

He said: “On July 21 at about 15:30hours, the operatives intercepted an unspecified number of bandits on a heinous mission between Udawa/Buruku villages along Kaduna -Birnin Gwari road.

“The bandits forcefully stopped three commercial vehicles, whisked away the occupants and headed to the forest.

“The resilient operatives on sighting the gang of criminals immediately engaged and gave them a fierce chase amidst exchange of fire.

“The operatives’ courage and precision foiled the kidnap as the bandits fled into the forest with varying degrees of bullet wounds. Eight victims were successfully rescued.

“Three of the victims are from Birnin Gwari while four are from Udawa village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.”

