Metro
Police foils kidnap attempt, rescues nine passengers in Ondo
Police operatives in Ondo State on Friday foiled an attempt by criminals to kidnap nine passengers along the Lagos/Ore expressway.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Akure.
She said the victims were rescued by operatives of the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) who were on a routine patrol of the highway.
Odunlami said: “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad attached to the command on Friday received a distress call that some people were being whisked into the bush by people suspected to be kidnappers.
Read also: Air passengers jump by 43.41% to 13m amid rising insecurity
“With the joint effort of policemen attached to the Ore Division, all the victims were rescued.
“While a victim who had a matchet cut on his right finger was taken to the hospital for treatment, an Android phone belonging to one of the victims was also recovered in the bush.
“Effort is in top gear to arrest the culprits while the driver and other passengers have been allowed to continue their journey.”
