Police foils kidnap attempt, rescues nine passengers in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo State on Friday foiled an attempt by criminals to kidnap nine passengers along the Lagos/Ore expressway.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Akure.

She said the victims were rescued by operatives of the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) who were on a routine patrol of the highway.

Odunlami said: “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad attached to the command on Friday received a distress call that some people were being whisked into the bush by people suspected to be kidnappers.

Read also: Air passengers jump by 43.41% to 13m amid rising insecurity

“With the joint effort of policemen attached to the Ore Division, all the victims were rescued.

“While a victim who had a matchet cut on his right finger was taken to the hospital for treatment, an Android phone belonging to one of the victims was also recovered in the bush.

“Effort is in top gear to arrest the culprits while the driver and other passengers have been allowed to continue their journey.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now