Police foils robbery attack in Abuja, arrests one

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday foiled an armed robbery attack and arrested a suspect in the city.

The spokesperson for the FCT command, Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident in a statement in the capital city.

He said operatives attached to the Apo Division mobilised to the scene following a distress call received from Zone E Extension in the area.

The statement read: “On sighting the police team, [the suspects] abandoned an ash-coloured BMW vehicle with Reg. No. ABJ 440 KX, containing three (3) plasma televisions and two (2) laptops, which they had stolen from one of the houses, and fled in different directions.

“A red Volkswagen Golf with Reg. No. LUY 899 KV was similarly sighted around the vicinity with its engine running. The vehicle zoomed off upon the arrival of police operatives.

“The gallant operatives gave the fleeing vehicle a hot chase and intercepted it at the Games Village Roundabout. The suspect and exhibits recovered are in custody while the investigation is in progress to arrest other fleeing suspects.”

