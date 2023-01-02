News
Police foils terror attack, kills one in Katsina
Police operatives in Katsina on Monday foiled a terror attack in Magamar-Jibia, Jibia local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed this in a statement in Katsina, said a suspected terrorist was killed in a gun duel between the operatives and the criminals.
Police rescues 3 kidnapped persons in Delta
He said: “Today Monday, January 2, 2023, at about 0430 hours, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked a police checkpoint at Magama-Hirji junction along the Jibia – Katsina road.
“The policemen engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.
“One of the terrorists was neutralised while one AK 47 rifle was recovered with four magazines containing 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifles.”
