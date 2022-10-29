Police foils terror attack, rescues 21 in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Friday foiled an attack by suspected terrorists at Buraji and Sabon Sara villages, Dutsinma local government area of Katsina State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said 21 people abducted by the terrorists were rescued in the operation.

According to him, the rescued persons comprised 15 women and six children.

He added that many terrorists were killed while some escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.

The statement read: “At about 0430hrs on Friday, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers attacked Buraji and Sabon Sara villages. 15 women and six children were kidnapped and 20 cows were rustled.

“On receipt of the information, Area Commander, Dutsinma, Mohammad Makama, led a team of Police Tactical Units, blocked their exit route at Gandun Sarki village, engaged them into a fierce gun duel, and successfully rescued all 21 kidnapped victims and recovered 20 rustled cows.

“Many terrorists were killed and some escaped the scene with gunshot wounds. Tactical teams are still combing the area with a view of recovering their dead bodies and/or arresting the injured terrorists. The investigation is ongoing.”

