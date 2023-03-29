Police give Portable 72-hr ultimatum to report self over alleged assault

Ogun State Police Command has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, to report himself to the nearest police station over alleged assault.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Oyeyemi said Portable had been informed to submit himself to the police or risk being arrested.

He also confirmed that Portable’s father had pleaded on his son’s behalf and promised to bring him to the station.

Two videos had on Tuesday reportedly gone viral showing the artiste cursing some officers of the Force in Ogun state over alleged arrest of his workers for no reason.

The Ogun state police spokesperson, Oyeyemi, however explained that the police moved to arrest Portable following a petition by a young studio alleging the singer alongside his aides had beaten him to stupor.

Oyeyemi said: “On receiving the petition, an invitation letter was sent to him five times but he refused to appear at the police station. Again, an invitation letter was sent to him through his father; he still did not come to the station.

“The police did not want a breakdown of law and order so his arrest was to be effected on Tuesday and now he started with all series of videos, saying all sorts of things. His father has been begging but we have told him that if Portable refuses to turn himself in between now and Friday, he will be arrested.”

