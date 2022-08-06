Police gives reason for arrest of Labour Party governorship candidate in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Yohanna Margif.

The LP candidate was picked up by police operatives in Jos last Thursday.

However, the reason why Margif was arrested was not clear to many until the police lifted the lid on the matter on Saturday.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Alabo Alfred, the command said the politician was arrested for a fraud-related matter.

He said: “Contrary to the report being circulated by some online news media alleging that the arrest of Amb. Yohanna Margif by operatives of the Plateau State Command is politically motivated, the command wishes to inform members of the public that such report is malicious, misleading and unfounded.

“Amb. Margif was criminally reported by his business associate, one E.C. Gajare who alleged that Amb. Margit issued him a dud bank cheque over a business deal they had in recent time, hence the police invited the Amb. Margif to answer the allegation levied against him.

“The Plateau State Police Command wishes to set the record straight that the Nigeria Police is a non-partisan organization that rigorously pursues criminal matters with vigour irrespective of who is involved.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard such a noxious report aimed at tarnishing the image of the Plateau State Police Command.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka psc (+) want the general public to know that nothing can distract the Command from discharging its constitutional duties and responsibilities.”

