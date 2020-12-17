Police goes after abductors of Catholic priest in Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday said it has launched a manhunt for the abductors of Rev. Fr. Valentine Ezeagu of the Umuahia Catholic Diocese in Abia State.

The Catholic priest was on Tuesday abducted by four gunmen at Umulolo, Arondizogu in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The priest was said to be travelling to his hometown in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State for the burial of his father when the kidnappers emerged from the bush, forced him into the back seat of his car and sped off with him.

A statement issued by Secretary-General, Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy Generalate, Umuahia, Abia State, Rev. Fr. Goodluck Ajaero, said the priest was travelling in his green Corolla car with number plate JJ 6658 BM at the time of the kidnap.

The Imo State police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, while giving an update about the abduction of the priest in Owerri on Wednesday, said though the incident was not reported at any police station in the state, the command had swung into action immediately.

According to Ikeokwu, the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, had charged the anti- kidnapping and quick intervention units of the command to ensure the immediate release of the cleric.

He further stated that apart from ensuring the immediate release of the kidnapped priest, the CP also mandated the tactical units to arrest the abductors.

Ikeokwu said: “The kidnap incident was not reported in any police formation in Imo State. We learnt about the kidnap of Rev. Fr. Valentine Ezeagu of the Umuahia Catholic Diocese on social media. He was kidnaped at Umulolo while travelling to his home town in Anambra State.

“Be that as it may, the Commissioner of Police has charged the anti-kidnapping and quick intervention units of the command to ensure the immediate release of the kidnapped Catholic priest. The tactical units are currently working on the release of the priest.

“We also await the official report of the kidnap incident in any of our police formations in the state either by his family members or the Catholic faithful. The command is not relenting in ensuring that the abducted priest is released unhurt.”

