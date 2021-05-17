Police grants Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha bail | Ripples Nigeria

The popular Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, aka Baba Ijesha, who was detained by police for allegedly defiling a teenage girl, has been granted bail.

However, the actor is still in police custody pending when he will perfect the bail conditions.

James was arrested on April 22 after one Princess Adekola Adekanya reported the matter at the Sabo police station in the Yaba area of Lagos.

His ordeal has pitched several players in the country’s movie industry including Yomi Fabiyi and Iyabo Ojo against each other.

The actor’s lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday.

Ogunlana said: “He has been granted bail about one hour ago. We are working to perfect the bail. He was granted bail on health grounds. He has not been released. He will be released after his bail conditions have been met.”

