Police gun down suspected kidnapper, arrest four others in Gombe

Gombe State Police Command has arrested, Abdullahi Usman aged 28 years of Lambo village ; Husseini Alh Saleh aged 30 years of Lawanti village; Mohammadu Jibrin aged 34 years of Lambo village and Mohammed Adamu aged 25 years of Shultu village all of Akko LGA in Gombe State for alleged kidnapping.

The command’s operatives also gunned down Mohammadu Dotti aged 45 years of Shultu village also Akko LGA in the process.

According to the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, On the 23/06/2022 at about 0400hrs, a complaint was received by detectives of SCID, that one Alhaji Isah Maiduna aged 45 years of Dergo Kwambani village in Akko LGA Gombe State was kidnapped by unknown persons.

On receipt of the information the detectives in collaboration with Police operatives from Kashere outpost under Pindiga Division together with the hunters of Kashere division, reportedly trailed the kidnappers along the routes to their hideout and engaged them in a gun duel and succeeded in neutralizing one and arrested four suspects.

The PPRO said due to the superior fire power of the security agents the kidnappers took to their heels and abandoned the victim who was rescued by the team.

Some of the exhibit recovered included two Bajaj motorcycles, bow and arrows, and three cutlasses while the victim was rescued by the team and was taken to the Hospital for medical attention.

In the process, one of the suspects, Mohammad Dotti who was injured during the duel was confirmed dead by a medical doctor at specialist hospital Gombe.

The suspects have allegedly confessed to the crime while the case will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

By Yemi Kanji, Gombe…

