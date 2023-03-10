Police hands over 4 suspected electoral offenders to INEC

The Lagos State police command has handed over four suspected electoral offenders to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to journalists on Friday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said out of 23 persons arrested by police during the February 25 presidential and parliamentary elections in Lagos State, six of them were found to be culpable for electoral and criminal acts.

He said two men and two women were handed over to INEC on Friday morning for alleged unlawful possession of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and diversion of sensitive electoral materials.

The spokesman said that two other suspects arrested the same day would be prosecuted by the police for alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

He listed the suspects as Joseph Agada and Animashaun Kabiru.

“All the suspects were charged to court on Friday,” Hundeyin added.

