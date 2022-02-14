News
Police hands over Kyari, four others to NDLEA
Police on Monday evening handed over the suspended Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, and four others to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for questioning.
Police operatives had earlier on Monday arrested the police officer after he was declared wanted by the NDLEA for alleged link with an international drug cartel.
The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.
He said: “Five of the wanted suspects namely: DCP Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday J. Ubua; ASP Bawa James; Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu were driven into the National Headquarters of NDLEA in Abuja.
“This was at about 5:00 p. m. on Monday, February 14 to formally hand them over for interrogation.
“The Agency wishes to assure that no stone will be left unturned in resolving the matter.
“This is to ensure that all suspects already in custody and those that may still be indicted in the course of investigation will face the full weight of the law at the end of the ongoing probe.”
