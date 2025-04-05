Police heightens security ahead of April 7 protest in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has heightened security measures across the state in anticipation of a nationwide protest scheduled for April 7.

The planned demonstration, spearheaded by the Take-It-Back (TIB) movement and allied civil society organisations, is expected to draw attention to concerns around governance, including alleged suppression of free speech and the misuse of the Cybercrime Act.

According to a circular signed on Saturday by Deputy Commissioner of Police Tijani O. Fatai, the protest is being organized under the banner of civil engagement but is being closely monitored by law enforcement because intelligence suggests that “subversive groups” may attempt to exploit the demonstration to incite unrest.

The protesters ‘core demands, as outlined by TIB National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, include a call for the repeal of the Cybercrime Act and the lifting of what they described as an “emergency rule” in Rivers State.

The protesters argued that the recent political developments in Rivers reflect an erosion of democratic structures under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, particularly citing the suspension of key state institutions like the House of Assembly and the Executive Council.

Sanyaolu said: “This protest is not just a cry against failed leadership. It is a demand for justice, transparency, and respect for the constitutional rights of Nigerians.”

However, in response to the announcement, the police command has rolled out an extensive security operation intended to preserve law and order across the metropolis.

The operation will involve a multi-agency deployment, drawing from the Rapid Response Squad, the Counter Terrorism Unit, the Special Protection Unit, and various Police Mobile Force (PMF) bases.

The police have designated several protest-prone areas and high-traffic public zones for monitoring, including Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojuelegba, Ikorodu Roundabout, Lekki Toll-Gate, and the Ikeja Underbridge.

Additionally, sensitive locations such as government institutions, major markets, food distribution hubs, and media houses will be under tight surveillance to deter potential violence or vandalism.

“While the right to peaceful protest is constitutionally guaranteed, our responsibility as law enforcement is to ensure that no individual or group hijacks these demonstrations to cause mayhem or harm public property,” DCP Fatai noted.

