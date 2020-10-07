Police identifies abductors of young lawyer in Rivers

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Joseph Mukan, has said the identity of abductors of the 25-year-old female lawyer, Bisola Ajayi, are already known to security agencies.

Mukan made this known on Tuesday, when members of the task force set up by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to secure the release of the young lawyer visited him in his office.

According to him, preliminary investigations showed that abductors of Bisola had earlier kidnapped a man and used his car to kidnap her same day at her residence.

“It is really unfortunate it happened that way. We didn’t expect that. Before then, one woman came and reported that her husband left home and could not come back.

“So, we asked her some vital questions and we understand that her husband’s car was the one that was snatched. He too was abducted and they used the car to abduct Bisola. We were able to track her phones. Though the phones are not on,” the commissioner explained, adding that efforts have been intensified to ensure the unconditional release of the lawyer.

“If there were incidents that have happened in the past, be assured that it is not deliberate on our side not to protect you people. It is our responsibility to protect every citizen.

“If there are lapses in the past, I will like to reassure you that definitely things are beginning to improve. We have our own statistics. Things are improving but we have not yet reach there. It has been so difficult but with the cooperation of good citizens, we have been getting very good information,” he said.

Mukan added that the police have intensified efforts to ensure the unconditional release of the female lawyer. The CP also confirmed that the kidnappers used military camouflage to abduct the young lawyer.

Earlier, leader of the NBA delegation, who is also the first Vice President of NBA, John Akpokpo-Martins, informed the Commissioner of Police that they were in the state to collaborate with the security agencies to secure the immediate release of their colleague.

Akpokpo-Martins, however, appealed to the police to increase their search for the quick unconditional release of their colleague abducted two days ago in Port Harcourt.

Recall that Miss Ajayi was kidnapped by yet-to-be identified gunmen who were dressed in military uniform at her residence in Rumuokurusi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Sunday night.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

