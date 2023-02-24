News
Police IG deploys air surveillance, 20,000 operatives for 2023 elections in Lagos
The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has deployed aerial surveillance in order to ensure a hitch-free elections on Saturday, in Lagos State.
This was disclosed during a press conference on Thursday, by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Operations, Johnson Kokumo, in Lagos State.
Kokumo further noted that about 27,000 policemen were already in Lagos.
The DIG also said all policemen serving in the state had been briefed on what was expected of them ahead of the elections.
He assured residents of their safety during and after the elections, adding that all crisis-prone areas in the metropolis had been mapped.
The DIG stated that the investigation was underway when asked about a viral video in which some individuals were heard threatening to deal with anyone who voted for a different political party.
He exhorted all police officers to uphold the Electoral Act by making sure that the election was free, fair, and credible in every region of the state.
Kokumo added that a special electoral investigation team had been set up at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) where all cases and arrests relating to the elections would be treated immediately.
