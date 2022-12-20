Police IG unveils new strategy to arrest, prosecute vote buying politicians

The Nigeria Police has devised new strategies to arrest and prosecute politicians who are into vote buying ahead of the 2023 general elections, according to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali.

The IGP who gave the assurance at a stakeholders summit on “Addressing the influence of money on the 2023 general election, held in Abuja on Monday, said the police would monitor politicians moving around election days with tons of cash for vote buying.

The IGP who was represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police, Operations, Bala Ciroma, said:

“Concerted efforts are being made by the Nigeria police as the lead agency in electoral security management to ensure that the use of money is not allowed to influence the 2023 general elections,” he said.

“We will ensure that at least, this menace is brought to the barest minimum. We will achieve this in synergy with sister security agencies, anti-graft and intelligence agencies and other stakeholders

““We will also ensure that the police X-Squad, intelligence officers and investigators are moved to the field to ensure that politicians moving on election days to buy votes are apprehended and dealt with according to the provisions of the law,” he added.

The police boss said so far, a number of arrests have been made of persons buying voter registration cards to rig the 2023 elections, adding that some political thugs have also been arrested and are being prosecuted in courts.

“Let me state again emphatically that the use of money during the 2023 elections is unacceptable and we will do all we can within the confines of the law to bring the offenders to book.

“Some politicians spend huge sums of money to get elected to office, thus their priority having been elected is to recoup the money they spent during the election.

“The consequence of this is that those elected provide poor governance and deny the public the benefit of good governance, as they most likely are not the best candidates.

“When elections are influenced by money, credibility of the process is questioned. This leads to rancour and the possibility of violence after the elections.”

